The Premier League returns on Saturday and two bosses will be eager to take to the pitch for very different reasons when Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.

While victory in their last match before the international break would have boosted spirits somewhat, the Reds’ poor start to the campaign and heavy defeat to Napoli in particular had questions being asked of the team under Jurgen Klopp this year, if not of the manager specifically.

They’ll be keen to get out and show they can recapture the relentless form of last year, though whether or not that will be enough to mount a title challenge now is doubtful in the extreme.

Roberto De Zerbi, on the other hand, is ready to take charge of the Seagulls for the first time, having been appointed to replace the departed Graham Potter. Brighton sit fourth after six games, with Liverpool eighth.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture is not scheduled for broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day from 10:25pm on BBC One.

What is the team news?

Ibrahima Konate is back in training but isn’t a likely starter yet. Andy Robertson may also miss out and the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are all still out.

Jakub Moder is the big injury absence for Brighton, but Enock Mwepu also looks a doubt after being ill on international duty and having to visit hospital.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz

BRI - Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, March, Welbeck

Odds

Liverpool 2/5

Draw 9/2

Brighton 8/1

Prediction

A game which could go in any direction at all, particularly depending on which version of the hosts turns up. Assuming they are firing and energetic, they should take the points. Liverpool 3-1 Brighton.