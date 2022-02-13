Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates from Turf Moor as the Reds look to respond to Manchester City’s win over Norwich, as well as all the scores from the rest of the Premier League’s early fixtures
Follow live updates as Liverpool FC face a trip to Burnley in the Premier League, one of three early kick-offs to be staged this afternoon. The Reds are aiming to keep pace with Manchester City after the Premier League leaders re-established their 12-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a run of three wins in a row in the Premier League, although the Liverpool manager was dismissive of their chances of catching City in the Premier League title race following Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leicester at Anfield.
Diogo Jota continued his goalscoring form on a night which also saw Luis Diaz make his first Premier League start and Mohamed Salah return following Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Senegal last weekend. Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty in Senegal’s triumph, could return today as Liverpool visit Turf Moor, where they find a Burnley side at the bottom of the table under Sean Dyche. The Clarets are unbeaten in three following the midweek draw with Manchester United, however, but are desperate for a win to boost their survival chances.
Follow live updates from Burnley vs Liverpool below, plus scores from Tottenham vs Wolves and Newcastle vs Aston Villa, in the day’s other early kick-offs:
Burnley vs Liverpool: Sean Dyche on facing Liverpool
Burnley boss, Sean Dyche, explained what he is expecting from Liverpool today and how his team can challenge them in the hopes of earning a positive result from the game. He said:
Burnley vs Liverpool: Premier League standings
Burnley have won only one game so far this season but have been slowly accumlating points through draws. 11 of their 20 league games this term have ended all square and manager Sean Dyche will be hoping to take the next step and convert those types of results into wins. The Clarets sit bottom of the table with just 14 points but they have at least two games in hand on all the teams above them and if they win both they will move out of the relegation zone.
Liverpool cannot afford to drop points if they want any chance of catching Manchester City at the top of the table. City have a 12 point lead over the Reds, following their 4-0 victory over Norwich yesterday, but Liverpool have two games in hand on the champions and still have to face Pep Guardiola’s men in the run in. If all those results go Liverpool’s way they could be looking at a three-point deficit which would keep the pressure on Manchester City. However, it is a difficult task. Liverpool have to win today to keep up their momentum and Burnley are not the easiest of teams to break down despite their league position.
Burnley vs Liverpool: Recent results
Burnley have picked up three points from their last three Premier League games having held Arsenal and Watford to goalless draws then coming from behind against Manchester United to pick up another point in a 1-1 contest. Jay Rodriguez scored for the first time in 49 games as he netted the equaliser against United. Sean Dyche will be hoping his team can emulate those performances against Liverpool todya in what will be their toughest game so far in 2022.
Liverpool are unbeaten in eight matches since the turn of the year and have progressed to the final of the Carabao Cup, the fifth round of the FA Cup and are chasing down Premier League leaders Manchester City. The Reds have won their last five matches across all competitons despite the absences of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane who both made it to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Last time out Diogo Jota bagged a brace as Liverpool swept Leicester City aside 2-0 at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp will be hopinh to keep this winning run going.
Burnley vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees
Charlie Taylor will miss a fourth game for Burnley according to boss Sean Dyche as he continues his recovery from a foot injury. Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are also missing through respective illnesses.
Liverpool have welcomed back Sadio Mane following his triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations and Jordan Henderson is fit again after a back problem kept him out of Liverpool’s win over Leicester. Both players could return to the starting XI.
Klopp highlights positives of age and experience amid Salah talks
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes clubs can still reap the benefits of retaining players into their mid-30s – which could offer hope of a resolution to Mohamed Salah’s contract impasse.
The Egypt international turns 30 in the summer, when he will have 12 months left on his current deal.
It is believed the Premier League’s current leading scorer is looking for an improved contract in excess of £300,000-a-week but the player has frequently stressed it is not about the money and he is keen to stay.
Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have always been reluctant to offer lucrative contracts to players over the age of 30 but the form Salah is showing and his superior fitness suggests he could continue at the highest level for several years more.
Salah will be the last of Liverpool’s famed front three to turn 30, Sadio Mane celebrates a similar birthday in April, while Roberto Firmino is 31 in October and both, too, have contracts which expire in 16 months’ time.
Klopp was asked whether players reach their peak later in their careers now and his response was intriguing.
“One or two years ago the first three players of the Ballon d’Or, apart from Salah who is slightly younger, were all 34 or older.
“Lewandowski is 33, then Messi and Ronaldo (are) 34 and 37 and if you are lucky enough to get through a career without major injuries you can play long.”
Full report:
