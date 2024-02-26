Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Meet the Liverpool kids who inspired Carabao Cup triumph

A number of academy products helped Liverpool secure a late victory at Wembley

Andy Hampson
Monday 26 February 2024 12:55
Comments
Close
Carabao Cup: Klopp pays emotional tribute to Liverpool staff ahead of leaving Reds

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday with a side containing a number of inexperienced youngsters due to a host of injuries to senior players.

Five academy prospects were used as Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Chelsea 1-0 in extra time, with captain Virgil van Dijk scoring a dramatic late header from a corner.

In doing so, Liverpool became the first team since Arsenal in 2007 to feature three teenagers in a League Cup final, with Klopp trusting in his young squad as the final went to extra time.

Here’s a look at the Liverpool youngsters who wrote their names in history to win the Carabao Cup.

Recommended

Conor Bradley (starter)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A relatively familiar name among the group having been given an opportunity in the second half of the campaign in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Northern Irish right-back, 20, who spent last season on loan at Bolton, has shown promise for his attacking and defensive qualities.

Bobby Clark (substitute)

(Getty Images)

Another to have been given a handful of opportunities in recent weeks, the 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder or forward. The son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, he joined the club from the Magpies in 2021 and signed a long-term contract last December.

James McConnell (substitute)

(Getty Images)

Also 19, the midfielder has featured a handful of times off the bench after making his debut against Toulouse in the Europa League in October. Joined Liverpool as an Under-15s player after catching the eye at Sunderland.

Jayden Danns (substitute)

Jayden Danns (centre) came off the bench in Liverpool’s win

(REUTERS)

An 18-year-old forward who only made his first-team debut as an 89th-minute substitute in the 4-1 win over Luton last Wednesday. Has been with the club since the age of eight and is the son of the much-travelled former Colchester, Crystal Palace and Bolton midfielder Neil Danns.

Jarell Quansah (substitute)

Jarell Quansah has broken into the Liverpool team this season

(PA Wire)

Warrington-born defender who has established himself in the first-team squad this season. The 21-year-old, who had a loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season, is a ball-playing centre-half who has come through the ranks at Liverpool after joining them at the age of five.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in