Liverpool confirm key trio ruled out of potential Premier League title decider

Liverpool have confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones will be out until after next month’s international break and will therefore miss the potential Premier League title decider against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side host the champions at Anfield on 10 March but the key trio are set to be absent for the crucial fixture, as well as being unavailable against Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Jones, who would have been hoping for a first England call-up ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, was suffered an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 at Brentford last weekend while goalkeeper Alisson picked up a hamstring problem the day before.

Alexander-Arnold will also miss out on England selection and the Liverpool vice-captain has missed their last three fixtures due to a knee injury.

There was better news ahead of the Wembley clash against Chelsea, however, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all in contention after missing Liverpool’s 4-1 victory against Luton in midweek.

But Liverpool were still dealt a blow as assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Jones have been ruled out of their next seven games, including when they host City in the match before the international break.

“Ali [is a] muscle injury, [he will be back] after international break,” Lijnders said. “Curtis is a high ankle sprain. He will be in and around the international break. Trent [is a] lateral ligament, he will be after the international break.”

Caoimhin Kelleher, who was set to start the Carabao Cup final anyway, will continue to deputise for Liverpool in goal, in what has been the longest run of starts in the Republic of Ireland international’s career.