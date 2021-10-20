Peter Crouch believes Liverpool are the favourites for both the Champions League and Premier League after pulling off a big win at Atletico Madrid.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty was enough to edge the Spaniards at the Wanda Metropolitano, retaining their 100 per cent record and moving five points clear at the top of Group B.

And former Red Crouch is adamant Jurgen Klopp’s side are primed to land one of the two biggest trophies on offer.

“I think we saw a few weaknesses tonight,” Crouch told BT Sport. “Keita scored a fantastic goal tonight but they look a lot more solid when Fabinho is in the team.

“I felt like the high line was too high. I felt there was times Griezmann ran in behind from his own half

“With it being that high, you think later on in Champions League when you’ve got [Kylian] Mbappe, [Lionel] Messi and Neymar [at PSG] running at you, the kind of pace they have, when you play that high it’s going to be difficult.

“But I still feel they’re the best team, I think they are favourites to win the Champions League and favourites to win the Premier League.”

And Crouch’s colleague and fellow former Red Joe Cole agreed, who insists only injuries can stop Klopp’s men this season.

“I agree, I said at the start of the year the English teams are favourite for the Champions League and I stand by that,” Cole added.

“I think Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool more likely than Manchester United. But if it clicks at Manchester United then they will be up there.

“The four English teams have never been that strong. Liverpool got through a very good Atletico Madrid team, not played at their best and came away with a victory.

“I don’t think there are any weaknesses in this team. The only thing I can think of will hold them back is they got injuries like last year.”