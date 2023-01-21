Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Anfield
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
CHELSEA SUBS: Bashir Humphreys, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mykhailo Mudryk, Carney Chukwuemeka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Datro Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marcus Bettinelli, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
CHELSEA STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Conor Gallagher, Jorginho; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Lewis Hall; Kai Havertz.
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher.
LIVERPOOL STARTING XI (4-3-3): Alisson; James Milner, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson; Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara; Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo.
It's been a tough season for both Liverpool and Chelsea, with the sides sitting 9th and 10th in the table respectively, level on 28 points and the Reds are only above them on goal difference. Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his 1000th game as a manager today having seen his side claim their first win of 2023 last time out in a 1-0 win over Wolves in their FA Cup replay - they were winless in three before that, losing both league games and conceding three times in each. Chelsea also got their first win of the new year last time out when they beat Crystal Palace. That was just their second victory in 10 Premier League games (D3 L6), but they haven't won on the road in any competition in six outings (D1 L5).
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield!
