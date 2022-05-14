Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup final build-up, team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the build-up to the big match as Liverpool meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley
Follow live build-up to the FA Cup final as Liverpool face Chelsea in what promises to be another Wembley classic. It has been less than three months since the sides last met in a cup final, as Liverpool prevailed on penalties to win the Carabao Cup and set in motion their quest for an unprecedented quadruple. It remains a possibility for Jurgen Klopp’s side, even if Manchester City are closing in on the Premier League title, but Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel will be out for revenge as they aim to win the competition for the ninth time.
Chelsea will also be desperate to avoid becoming the first team in FA Cup history to lose three consecutive finals, after they were beaten by Leicester and Arsenal in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Tuchel has guided the Blues to the final despite the uncertainty that was hanging over the club following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, and the era of Todd Boehly’s ownership now has the chance to start with a further trophy.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have not appeared in an FA Cup final since 2012, where they lost to Chelsea, and you have to go back to their Steven Gerrard-inspired win in 2006 for their last triumph in this competition. These are different times under Klopp, however, but as their bid for multiple titles this season approaches its climatic end, the stakes also become higher. Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool in the 2022 FA Cup final, below:
Jurgen Klopp: ‘You could write books about Liverpool squad’s resilience’
Richard Jolly was with Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool manager looked ahead to the FA Cup final.
“The quest for the quadruple has taken its toll on Liverpool. Not, perhaps, on their players. ‘You could write books on the resilience of these boys,’ reflected Jurgen Klopp, talking about Tuesday’s comeback at Aston Villa. But fatigue caught up with him.
“‘I had two afternoon naps yesterday,’ he exclaimed. ‘Two. It worked well. I feel really good.’ Re-energised, reacquainted with his beaming grin and booming laugh, Klopp heads to Wembley, looking to the FA Cup to provide a second trophy of the season and perhaps a first of three in May.”
The Liverpool manager discusses the fatigue of his squad’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple, turning down offers from Bayern Munich, and Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea
Chelsea vs Liverpool has every ingredient to be an all-time Wembley classic
Let’s kick off with an FA Cup final scene-setter from Miguel Delaney:
“There is a classic FA Cup final decision to be made, as the competition celebrates its 150th anniversary. Those familiar with its lore might sense echoes of Manchester United’s Jim Leighton in 1990, or Leicester City’s top scorer Ken Leek in 1961.
“Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is currently weighing up whether to start his own expensive signing, Romelu Lukaku. Whatever decision the German makes will have bigger repercussions, not least for Lukaku’s career, but it could also follow 1961 and 1990 in dictating the game. That points to something else that stands out, on a day when the FA Cup will celebrate so much history. Like the best of previous finals, this one really is all about the game alone.”
Current form, off-pitch matters, history, fan expectation and key individuals all collide to serve up an enthralling affair under the arch
Good morning
We’ve kicked off early - as it tradition on FA Cup final day - and we’ll bring you all the build-up and preview content you need before kick-off later this afternoon.
