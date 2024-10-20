Is Liverpool vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Liverpool host Chelsea later today looking to end the weekend on top of the Premier League.

Arne Slot goes head-to-head with Enzo Maresca in a fascinating battle at Anfield between two form teams.

The Reds entered the weekend with a slender lead over title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, after grinding out a win at Crystal Palace before the break, while the Blues will look to build on a promising start under their new manager.

The hosts ran away 4-1 winners in the same fixture last season, with Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz on the scoresheet, with only Christopher Nkunku in reply for the visitors.

Here’s everything you need to know about one of the games of the weekend:

When is Liverpool v Chelsea?

Liverpool vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 20 October at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on these channels beginning at 4pm. Subscribers can stream the action on Sky Go or Now TV.

Team news

Slot must contend without the injured Alisson Becker between the sticks, meaning another chance for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Harvey Elliott continues to recover from a fractured foot and while this game comes too soon, a return in the near future is possible. Federico Chiesa could be available after recovering from an unspecified injury which ruled him out of Italy’s internationals.

Marc Cucurella is suspended, meaning the versatile Renato Veiga could fill in at left-back. Reece James is back in training after a period out with a hamstring injury but will likely start from the bench.

Wesley Fofana is out due to a one-game suspension, meaning Tosin Adarabioyo could deputise.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Odds

Liverpool: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea: 18/5

Prediction

Liverpool 3-2 Chelsea.

