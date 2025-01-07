Why Liverpool’s squad worries go well beyond Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s more traumatic outings in a Liverpool shirt have tended to involve Real Madrid. Normally, however, it entailed trial by Vinicius Junior, a test many a right-back has failed over the years. If there are plenty of reasons to join Real, one is that he would only have to face the Brazilian in training.

In the week Real attempted to sign Alexander-Arnold in January, his worst performance of the season felt ill-timed. Perhaps only the right-back and those closest to him know for sure if the distraction caused by Real contributed to his substandard display against Manchester United. Arne Slot, often a voice of reason, pointed out it is not the only difficult day even a player of Alexander-Arnold’s standard has experienced over the years. He afforded credit to the United double act of Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, citing their status as Portugal internationals, even if the inconvenient truth is that neither remotely resembles a left winger.

Whichever, the week underlined the sense that, to borrow Mohamed Salah’s recent phrase, Alexander-Arnold is more out than in. He is not for sale in January. He is instead likelier to head for the Bernabeu on a free transfer in the summer.

And if the focus has been on the potential exits, to the contract trio whose time at Anfield could be ticking down, at some stage it may shift to the succession planning. One possibility is that Liverpool, who have often excelled at the numbers game, end up having to commit much of next summer’s budget (and arguably last summer’s, given how little they spent then) to replacing three prize assets they will lose for nothing.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract this summer ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Another is that Alexander-Arnold, while ostensibly the player who would have the highest value considering Salah and Van Dijk’s greater ages, is actually the easiest to replace. The Liverpool right-back to have starred against Real this season is Conor Bradley. The ‘Castlederg Cafu’ could be charged with becoming the Northern Irish Alexander-Arnold; and if no one else possesses the extraordinary passing range of the Liverpudlian, some of his duties may be shared around the side. It is notable that Alexis Mac Allister has already assumed responsibility for taking corners from the left.

But if Liverpool would require another right-back – presuming Calvin Ramsey, recently returned from an underwhelming loan at Wigan, is not deemed suitable – the profile of the targets would be instructive. Would Liverpool look for a back-up for Bradley or a first equal, someone ready to compete with him, who might make 30 starts a season?

If the probability is that Van Dijk will stay, that would at least postpone a problem for sporting director Richard Hughes. Each of Liverpool’s contract three is a unique force. Van Dijk, the calm colossus who may be the best centre-back in Liverpool’s history, is transformative. Whenever another central defender, whether Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip or Dejan Lovren, has flourished in the last seven seasons, it has been alongside Van Dijk.

Yet it is becoming apparent that Liverpool’s defensive business may not be limited to a right-back. Even as they are enjoying one of their finest seasons, Andy Robertson is having his poorest at Anfield. Perhaps the Scot was a little slow to Amad Diallo for Sunday’s equaliser: it was not as ignominious as turning in the wrong direction when Jordan Ayew scored for Leicester or his disastrous 17 minutes against Fulham, but the possibility is growing that, at 30, after bombing up and down their left flank in more than 300 games, a likeable figure who has exceeded every expectation is in decline. Liverpool may have to fast-track plans for an addition, unless they deem Kostas Tsimikas capable of holding down a regular berth. The Greek may have the air of an eternal deputy.

open image in gallery Amad Diallo slots United’s equaliser through Andrew Robertson’s legs ( AFP via Getty Images )

So Liverpool arguably only have a replacement for one of the talismanic figures in their thirties: there is a case for saying they have two for Alisson, in his excellent understudy Caoimhin Kelleher plus Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was bought and then loaned back to Valencia for the season.

If Salah’s extraordinary output makes him irreplaceable, if his departure would perhaps mean they may have to target one of the world’s best players, Liverpool have contrasting models of alternative right wingers. Federico Chiesa’s Euro 2020 peak suggested he could be a high-grade alternative; except that he is rarely fit. Ben Doak’s rapid progress has heralded the rise of a talent; his evisceration of Josko Gvardiol when Scotland beat Croatia is an indication his level could be far above the Championship, even as he is tormenting defenders for Middlesbrough now.

Liverpool believe he could have a first-team future with them. They could also make a sizeable profit, with interest in this window, with Liverpool feeling he is worth around £30m. A decision beckons, which may be influenced by the question of whether Salah goes: are they better off cashing in, or would that be selling their future?

Meanwhile, there is a position that had looked a priority and then perhaps ceased to be. Liverpool wanted to trigger Martin Zubimendi’s release clause last summer, only for the Spaniard to stay with Real Sociedad and Ryan Gravenberch to prove a revelation. Yet with Wataru Endo confined to late cameos, the probability is that another defensive midfielder will be wanted, even if as more of a squad player.

open image in gallery Liverpool need back-up for the impressive Ryan Gravenberch ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Factoring in the ages of Salah and Van Dijk and the possibility that, if they re-sign, a replacement could be wanted in the relatively near future and it leaves five positions to be addressed: right-back, left-back, centre-back, central midfield and right wing. And if one would be a belated successor to Fabinho, it illustrates the scale of the task.

For now, history may repeat itself at Anfield. The last time Liverpool won the title, it followed a summer when the only senior player they signed was a back-up goalkeeper in Adrian. This season the additions were limited to the lesser-spotted Chiesa, and Mamardashvili to follow, with a similarly negligible impact on the immediacy.

Once again, long-term planning could reap a reward. But now, like then, with the backdrop of a greater rebuilding job to come. And as Dalot surged past Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have to look to a future beyond him.