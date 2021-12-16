Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool vs Newcastle with suspected Covid positives, the club have confirmed.

A statement read: “Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for Covid-1. The three players are now isolating.

“As a result, the entire Reds’ set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected.

“Supporters attending the game at Anfield are reminded of the new entry requirements and protocols in place to protect public safety.”

More follows...