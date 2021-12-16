Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones miss Liverpool vs Newcastle with suspected Covid positives

Thursday 16 December 2021 18:58
Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool vs Newcastle with suspected Covid positives, the club have confirmed.

A statement read: “Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for Covid-1. The three players are now isolating.

“As a result, the entire Reds’ set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected.

“Supporters attending the game at Anfield are reminded of the new entry requirements and protocols in place to protect public safety.”

