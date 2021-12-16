Four more Premier League matches have been postponed this weekend as the Covid-19 crisis continues to rip through clubs and pressure grows to suspend all matches over Christmas.

In addition to Manchester United’s match against Brighton, which was called off earlier on Thursday, Southampton vs Brentford, Watford vs Crystal Palace, West Ham vs Norwich and Everton vs Leicester have all now been postponed.

The league said outbreaks at Brentford, Watford, Norwich, Leicester and Manchester United were the cause of the postponements, but it said other games would still go ahead and continues to resists calls for a full-scale break.

“The League understands fans will be disappointed these games have had to be postponed and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused,” a statement read. “All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

On Thursday evening, an hour before kick-off against Newcastle, Liverpool confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones had all tested positive for the virus. And ahead of Chelsea’s match with Everton, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed positive test results for Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell.

The Premier League added: “The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs. It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with.”