(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be bouncing coming into this one, just three days after beating AC Milan in a Champions League thriller. The Reds have made a brilliant start to their 2021/22 campaign with ten points from their first four games. Slowly, people are beginning to talk about them as title contenders after the club took a backseat during the summer transfer window.

But this afternoon they will have to deal with a Crystal Palace side buoyed by their convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham last weekend. The Eagles took full advantage of Spurs being reduced to 10 men as they picked up their first league victory of coach Patrick Vieira’s reign.

New boy Odsonne Edouard made history on his debut against Tottenham when he became the fastest substitute goalscorer in Premier League history. Can he push on from that superb start this afternoon? It’s a tall order for Palace, but they won here in the not-so-distant past when they claimed a 2-1 victory in April 2017. Having said that, nine successive defeats since then do not bode well for the visitors.

Follow live updates from Anfield as the Reds look to keep pace at the top of the table in what promises to be a thrilling title race – PLUS the conclusion of the early kick-off at Molineux as Wolves take on Brentford: