Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The Reds look to carry over momentum from their thrilling Champions League win against AC Milan midweek, with Patrick Vieira’s Eagles visiting Anfield
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s men will be bouncing coming into this one, just three days after beating AC Milan in a Champions League thriller. The Reds have made a brilliant start to their 2021/22 campaign with ten points from their first four games. Slowly, people are beginning to talk about them as title contenders after the club took a backseat during the summer transfer window.
But this afternoon they will have to deal with a Crystal Palace side buoyed by their convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham last weekend. The Eagles took full advantage of Spurs being reduced to 10 men as they picked up their first league victory of coach Patrick Vieira’s reign.
New boy Odsonne Edouard made history on his debut against Tottenham when he became the fastest substitute goalscorer in Premier League history. Can he push on from that superb start this afternoon? It’s a tall order for Palace, but they won here in the not-so-distant past when they claimed a 2-1 victory in April 2017. Having said that, nine successive defeats since then do not bode well for the visitors.
Follow live updates from Anfield as the Reds look to keep pace at the top of the table in what promises to be a thrilling title race – PLUS the conclusion of the early kick-off at Molineux as Wolves take on Brentford:
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
84 mins: Danger. Podence wins a free kick right on the front edge of the Brentford penalty area. Trincao and Neves stand over the set piece but it’s going to be Trincao who takes it.
He gets his effort over the wall but there’s not enough time for the ball to dip under the crossbar and the shot goes high.
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
81 mins: Pontus Jansson is taken off after picking up a yellow card. Zanka Jørgensen comes on to replace him for the final minutes. Less than 10 to go for Brentford who are employing all the tricks of the trade to take time out of the game.
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
79 mins: Traore powers his way into the right side of the box before chipping a cross over to Podence and Trincao. Both men make runs towards the back post but the cross goes over their heads and the attack breaks down. It’s just not coming together for Wolves today.
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
76 mins: Coady hits Mbeumo with a heavy tackle as the Brentford striker tries to hold the ball up in the final third. The striker responds in kind when he loses possession and both men go down with Wolves winning a free kick.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Team news
Coming up in our coverage of the Premier League. We’ll have all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace. Here’s a look at the two teams:
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Anderson, McArthur, Benteke, Gallagher.
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
72 mins: Podence replaces Marcal for Wolves. He moves into the number 10 position behind Jimenez and Hwang with Trincao slotting into the vacant left-back position.
Brentford have been pushed right back. Toney is getting involved in defence before the ball rolls to Norgaard who boots it long.
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
70 mins: 20 minutes to play at Molineux. Daniel Podence is ready to come on. They’ve got a man advantage with Brentford defending deep.
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
67 mins: Thomas Frank makes a change as Brentford try to marshall this game to its conclusion. Sergi Canos is taken off for Frank Onyeka.
Chance! Big chance from Wolves as Joao Moutinho flicks a ball into the middle of the box. Jimenez chests the ball down to Hwang who has a great chance to score. He’s about to let fly but Ajer slides in at the last minute to knock the ball clear. Fantastic defending.
RED CARD! Baptiste is off!
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
65 mins: What a stupid thing to do. Trincao receives the ball and flies through the midfield. Shandon Baptiste tries to stop him by manhandling him and dragging the forward to ground. It’s a certain yellow card, Baptiste’s second off the game and he has to go! Thomas Frank can’t believe it.
Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
62 mins: Adama Traore is doing his best to make something happen for Wolves. He’s made a number of runs down the right wing and whipped in a few crosses but none of his teammates are in getting in the box to get on the end of them.
