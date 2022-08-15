Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Nat Phillips starts for Reds
The Reds search for their first win of the season as they host the Eagles at Anfield
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night as they search for their first win of the new season following a disappointing draw to newly-promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage last Saturday.
It wasn’t the start Jurgen Klopp‘s man wanted or expected as they attempt to challenge for the top-flight title again this year. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s brace was enough to earn the Cottagers a point but the Reds came from behind twice to spare themselves some blushes. The saving grace was new signing Darwin Nunez who started brightly and got on the scoresheet in his first experience of Premier League football.
Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace meanwhile slumped to defeat against a confident Arsenal side who ran out 2-0 winners at Selhurst Park on the opening night of the season. The Eagles lost both meetings to Liverpool last season including a 3-0 defeat at Anfield. Can they improve under the lights this evening or will the Reds come out firing on all cylinders?
Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace:
Zaha’s away form
Wilfried Zaha scored in all four of Crystal Palace’s Premier League away victories last season at Manchester City, Watford, Wolves and Southampton.
Can he replicate that form this year too?
The next step Luis Diaz must take at Liverpool is clear
Jurgen Klopp’s 2022 signing from Portugal scored in the Community Shield. He struck again at Fulham last week. Darwin Nunez has made an explosive impact. So, seven months earlier, did Luis Diaz.
But if two transformative cameos have suggested that Klopp’s golden run of attacking signings has continued with the £64m striker, there is a difference between the two South Americans. It lies in the scoring stakes.
If Nunez has followed in a tradition of potent players who were quick to make their mark, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota scoring early goals that set the tone for their Anfield careers, other comparisons came with the January buy.
Diaz arrived from Porto, Nunez from Benfica and both showed the pace and directness that made them look immediately at home in a Klopp side.
The next step Luis Diaz must take at Liverpool is clear
Diaz may never score the volume of goals of teammates Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez but he can still add potency to his creative spark
Injury crisis?
Liverpool’s midfield options look seriously thin after Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all missing through injury.
Nat Phillips starts at centre-back tonight after Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are both absent.
“We have injuries, that’s how it is. It is a question of how long will the players be out,” said Klopp. “Thiago is good but the injury is not good. I read four to six weeks. I would prefer four.”
Experienced Reds
Liverpool had six players aged 30+ in their starting XI last week, the first time they had done so in a Premier League match since February 1994.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team changes
Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool team that drew with Fulham last weekend. Nat Phillips comes in to replace Joel Matip at centre-back with James Milner and Harvey Elliott brought into the midfield in place of Jordan Henderson and the injured Thiago Alcantara.
Patrick Vieira make just one change. Joel Ward comes in to replace Odsonne Edouard.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Diaz
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Zaha
A worrying sign for Liverpool?
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have conceded first in each of their last five league fixtures but have not lost any of them. They’ve won three and drawn two.
Is the fact they keep conceding a worrying sign or should the recovery to win points from losing positions be seen as a bigger positive?
Liverpool’s startling form
Liverpool are unbeaten in all 20 Premier League matches in 2022 with 16 wins and four draws. They have also won their opening Premier League home game in each of the last nine seasons.
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to bring goals to Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Luis Diaz can score 10 to 15 goals a season as he steps into the role vacated by the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.
The Colombian scored six in 26 appearances after joining from Benfica in January as the transition of the Reds’ forward line began but now he is expected to start every week there is a greater responsibility on the 25-year-old to deliver.
Diaz had a goal ruled out for offside and hit the woodwork in the 2-2 draw with Fulham in their Premier League opener and he will be expected to supplement the goals from Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez, who has scored twice in his first two appearances.
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to bring goals to Liverpool
The winger was denied by the woodwork and the offside flag in the season opener against Fulham.
Can Palace keep Liverpool at bay?
Crystal Palace lost against Arsenal in their opening match of the season but they haven’t lost their first two games in a Premier League campaign since 2017-18.
Can they keep Liverpool quiet tonight?
