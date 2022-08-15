(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night as they search for their first win of the new season following a disappointing draw to newly-promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage last Saturday.

It wasn’t the start Jurgen Klopp‘s man wanted or expected as they attempt to challenge for the top-flight title again this year. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s brace was enough to earn the Cottagers a point but the Reds came from behind twice to spare themselves some blushes. The saving grace was new signing Darwin Nunez who started brightly and got on the scoresheet in his first experience of Premier League football.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace meanwhile slumped to defeat against a confident Arsenal side who ran out 2-0 winners at Selhurst Park on the opening night of the season. The Eagles lost both meetings to Liverpool last season including a 3-0 defeat at Anfield. Can they improve under the lights this evening or will the Reds come out firing on all cylinders?

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace: