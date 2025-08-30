Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liverpool submit £35m bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

The Premier League champions have tabled an offer for the in-demand defender

Richard Jolly
Saturday 30 August 2025 18:08 BST
Comments
Marc Guehi would prove difficult to replace for Palace
Marc Guehi would prove difficult to replace for Palace (PA Wire)

Liverpool have made a £35m bid for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

The Premier League champions entered into talks for the England centre-back weeks ago and have now had a formal offer in their attempts to bring him to Anfield.

Guehi is in the last year of his contract with the FA Cup winners and Palace risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

However, Palace manager Oliver Glasner said this week that Guehi “has to” stay and that it is “almost impossible” to find a replacement of the same calibre.

Liverpool have already spent more than £300m this summer and have bought one centre-back, in Geovanni Leoni from Parma, though Jarell Quansah has left to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Recommended

But they have conceded twice in all three games so far this season, including the Community Shield against Palace, with Ibrahima Konate making a shaky start to the campaign.

Guehi had attracted interest from Newcastle and Tottenham, with the Magpies making four bids for him last summer and Spurs submitting an offer in January, but now Anfield is seen as the likeliest destination if he does leave.

Liverpool will not loan Joe Gomez out and the defender is very unlikely to be leaving permanently before the transfer window closes.

The England centre-back had been touted as a possible replacement for Guehi at Selhurst Park.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in