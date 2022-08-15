Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.

The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.

The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them on opening night at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool won both meetings of these two sides last season, securing a 3-0 win at Anfield before a 3-1 victory on the road.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the match?

The match takes place on Monday 15 August with kick-off at Anfield at 8pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What's the team news?

Klopp hopes Thiago Alcantara’s absence with a hamstring problem will only be four weeks. The Spain midfielder was forced off in last weekend’s draw at Fulham and the initial prognosis could see him out until the potentially the end of September.

Joel Matip has a groin injury and will miss out while Ibrahima Konate remains sidelined too, paving the way for Joe Gomez to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence.

New signing Nunez could come in to replace Roberto Firmino after impressing from the bench at Fulham, while either Harvey Elliott or Fabio Carvalho are likely to replace Thiago in midfield.

For the visitors, Michael Olise could be involved after injury, while James McArthur and James Tomkins remain out. Nathan Ferguson is also unavailable.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Diaz, Nunez, Salah

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Prediction

They weren't themselves a week ago but the Reds still boast a formidable record at home and should be too strong for the Eagles here. Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace