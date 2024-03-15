Liverpool’s route to Europa League Final after quarter-final draw
Jurgen Klopp’s side now know their potential journey to the Europa League final in Dublin on 22 May
Liverpool will face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals after the draw on Friday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side, in his final season at Anfield, thrashed Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last-16, following a 6-1 second-leg victory at Anfield on Thursday.
The Reds were drawn against Serie A side Atalanta on Friday in the last eight and will host the first-leg at Anfield.
But who will the Reds face in the semi-finals should they beat Atalanta?
Here’s all the info needed for Liverpool’s Europa League journey:
What is Liverpool’s route to the Europa League final?
Liverpool host Serie A side Atalanta in the first-leg of the quarter-finals on 11 April at Anfield.
Klopp’s team will then travel to Bergamo for the second-leg on 18 April.
If Liverpool win, they will face Benfica or Marseille in the semi-finals.
Liverpool travel to Portugal or France for the first-leg on 2 May, before hosting the second-leg on 9 May.
And should the Reds reach the final in Dublin on Wednesday 22 May - in what could be Klopp’s last game for the club - they will be the designated home team at the Aviva Stadium.
Full Europa League draw:
Quarter-finals (11 April and 18 April)
AC Milan vs Roma
Liverpool vs Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham
Benfica vs Marseille
Semi-finals (2 May and 9 May)
Benfica/Marseille vs Liverpool/Atalanta
AC Milan/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/West Ham
