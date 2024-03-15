Jump to content

Liverpool’s route to Europa League Final after quarter-final draw

Jurgen Klopp’s side now know their potential journey to the Europa League final in Dublin on 22 May

Kieran Jackson
Friday 15 March 2024 12:37
Jurgen Klopp backs Mohamed Salah to keep scoring after making Liverpool history

Liverpool will face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals after the draw on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, in his final season at Anfield, thrashed Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last-16, following a 6-1 second-leg victory at Anfield on Thursday.

The Reds were drawn against Serie A side Atalanta on Friday in the last eight and will host the first-leg at Anfield.

But who will the Reds face in the semi-finals should they beat Atalanta?

Here’s all the info needed for Liverpool’s Europa League journey:

What is Liverpool’s route to the Europa League final?

Liverpool host Serie A side Atalanta in the first-leg of the quarter-finals on 11 April at Anfield.

Klopp’s team will then travel to Bergamo for the second-leg on 18 April.

If Liverpool win, they will face Benfica or Marseille in the semi-finals.

Liverpool travel to Portugal or France for the first-leg on 2 May, before hosting the second-leg on 9 May.

And should the Reds reach the final in Dublin on Wednesday 22 May - in what could be Klopp’s last game for the club - they will be the designated home team at the Aviva Stadium.

Full Europa League draw:

Quarter-finals (11 April and 18 April)

AC Milan vs Roma

Liverpool vs Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

Benfica vs Marseille

Semi-finals (2 May and 9 May)

Benfica/Marseille vs Liverpool/Atalanta

AC Milan/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/West Ham

