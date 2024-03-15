Liverpool’s route to Europa League Final after quarter-final draw

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals after the draw on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, in his final season at Anfield, thrashed Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last-16, following a 6-1 second-leg victory at Anfield on Thursday.

The Reds were drawn against Serie A side Atalanta on Friday in the last eight and will host the first-leg at Anfield.

But who will the Reds face in the semi-finals should they beat Atalanta?

Here’s all the info needed for Liverpool’s Europa League journey:

What is Liverpool’s route to the Europa League final?

Liverpool host Serie A side Atalanta in the first-leg of the quarter-finals on 11 April at Anfield.

Klopp’s team will then travel to Bergamo for the second-leg on 18 April.

If Liverpool win, they will face Benfica or Marseille in the semi-finals.

Liverpool travel to Portugal or France for the first-leg on 2 May, before hosting the second-leg on 9 May.

And should the Reds reach the final in Dublin on Wednesday 22 May - in what could be Klopp’s last game for the club - they will be the designated home team at the Aviva Stadium.

Full Europa League draw:

Quarter-finals (11 April and 18 April)

AC Milan vs Roma

Liverpool vs Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

Benfica vs Marseille

Semi-finals (2 May and 9 May)

Benfica/Marseille vs Liverpool/Atalanta

AC Milan/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/West Ham