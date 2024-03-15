What they are playing for: the Europa League trophy (Getty Images)

Liverpool and West Ham are about to discover their fate when the Europa League quarter-final draw plays out at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon today.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are the slight favourites to win the tournament after thrashing Sparta Prague 11-2 in the last 16 to comfortably book their place in the final eight. West Ham overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to down Freiburg 5-1 on aggregate but Rangers and Brighton failed to join their fellow Brits in the last eight.

Marseille, Roma, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Atalanta are the other six teams in the hat. Leverkusen are the runaway leaders in the Bundesliga and will be dangerous opponents for whoever they face. AC Milan are second in Serie A but a long way behind Italy’s champions-elect Inter, with Atalanta in sixth, while Marseille are down in seventh place in France’s Ligue 1 and Benfica narrowly trail table-toppers Sporting in Portugal.

Follow live updates from the Europa League draw below, with full coverage after the Champions League draw has concluded.