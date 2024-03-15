Man City’s route to Champions League final after quarter-final draw

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City face Real Madrid once again in the Champions League as the holders look to defend their title at Wembley in June.

The teams have met in the semi-finals in the last two seasons, with City thrashing Real 4-0 at the Etihad last year on their way to winning their first European Cup in Istanbul.

Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out by the Spanish side the year before, however, in an all-time classic tie.

This season’s quarter-finals will therefore be the third year in a row in which City have faced Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages.

City will visit the Bernabeu in the first leg before hosting Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the Etihad in the return leg.

If Manchester City progress, they will face either Premier League title rivals Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, as Harry Kane returns to north London.

City host Arsenal in a key clash in the Premier League title race on March 31, while they defeated Bayern in the quarter-finals last season.

On the other half of the draw, Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona and Atletico Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund.

Man City face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals (Getty Images)

Full Champions League draw:

Quarter-finals (9/10 April and 16/17 April)

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

PSG vs Barcelona

Semi-finals (30 April/1 May and 7/8 May)

Arsenal/Bayern vs Real Madrid/Manchester City

Atletico/Dortmund vs PSG/Barcelona