Arsenal’s route to Champions League Final after quarter-final draw

Arsenal will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals after the draw on Friday.

The Gunners defeated Porto on penalties in the last-16 to progress to the quarters for the first time in 14 years.

And Friday’s draw pitted them against an old foe in Bayern Munich, with former Tottenham star Harry Kane returning to north London in his first season at the German champions.

But who will Arsenal face in the semi-finals should they beat Bayern?

Here’s all the info needed for Arsenal’s Champions League journey:

What is Arsenal’s route to the Champions League final?

Arsenal face Bayern in the quarter-finals, hosting the first-leg at the Emirates Stadium on 9/10 April.

Bayern will then host Mikel Arteta’s team in the second-leg at the Allianz Arena on 15/17 April.

Whoever wins will then have the daunting prospect of facing either 14-time winners Real Madrid or defending champions Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Arsenal face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals (Getty Images)

Arsenal would host the first-leg of the semi-final too if they progress to the final four, with the reverse fixture in Madrid/Manchester.

The semi-finals are due to be played on 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May.

The final is at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June. If Arsenal make it, they would be the designated away team.

Full Champions League draw:

Quarter-finals (9/10 April and 16/17 April)

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

PSG vs Barcelona

Semi-finals (30 April/1 May and 7/8 May)

Arsenal/Bayern vs Real Madrid/Manchester City

Atletico/Dortmund vs PSG/Barcelona