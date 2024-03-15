Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Europa League sides are set to find out their quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place today

There are two British teams still in the competition following the thrilling conclusion to the round of 16. Liverpool booked their place in the draw with a 6-1 demolition of Sparta Prague to add to their 5-1 advantage from the first leg.

West Ham managed to overcome a 1-0 deficit after the first leg with an emphatic 5-0 win at the London Stadium. However, Brighton and Rangers were unable to follow their fellow British side into the last eight.

Bayer Leverkusen needed two goals in stoppage time to overcome 10-man Qarabag of Azerbaijan in a game that threatened to knock out the Bundesliga leaders. However, AC Milan cruised through as they won 3-1 at Slavia Prague, to make it 7-3 on aggregate.

As well as the quarter-finals, the semi-final draw will also be made, so clubs will be able to plot their route to the final in Dublin on Wednesday 22 May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League draw, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

When is the Europa League draw?

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 15 March, at 12pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

The draw will be live-streamed via the Uefa Europa League website. Viewers can also watch it on TNT Sports as well as via the Discovery+ app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

How does it work?

The draw will feature the eight remaining teams in the competition. There are no restrictions on which clubs face one another, so teams who played each other during the group stage can meet in the quarter-finals, as can sides from the same national domestic league.

Ties take place over two legs, with the first legs set for 11 April and the second legs a week later on 18 April. With no away goals advantage, matches level after 180 minutes will go to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout.

Which teams are in the draw?

AC Milan (ITA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Liverpool (ENG)

Marseille (FRA)

Roma (ITA)

West Ham (ENG)

When will the fixtures be played?

The round dates for the fixtures are as follows:

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May 2024

Final: 22 May 2024