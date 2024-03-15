Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals as Harry Kane returns to north London, while holders Manchester City take on Real Madrid for the third year in row.

The last two English sides remaining in the competition received blockbuster ties and would play each other if they both advance to the semi-finals.

In the other half of the draw, Paris Saint-Germain were paired with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal, who are through to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2010, have recent history to overturn against Bayern and have lost their last three matches to the German side 5-1, all in the last-16.

Harry Kane scored 14 goals against Arsenal during his time at Tottenham (Getty Images)

England captain Kane joined Bayern from Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham last summer and has become the Bavarian side’s talisman - but the Gunners now have the chance to stop Kane from winning the first major trophy of his career at Wembley this June.

City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad last season on their way to winning the Champions League for the first time, with Pep Guardiola’s side knocked out by the 14-time European champions at the same stage in the previous year.

In the Europa League quarter-finals, Liverpool will play Italian side Atalanta while West Ham take on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are unbeaten this season under former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield next season,

Alonso’s side maintained their unbeaten season with a late comeback against Qararbag (Getty Images)

Liverpool could yet meet West Ham or Leverkusen in the Dublin final after they were kept apart in the draw.

The Reds will take on either Benfica or Marseille if they defeat Atalanta, while the winner of Leverkusen or West Ham’s tie will face whoever comes through the all-Italian AC Milan vs Roma quarter-final.

Champions League draw in full

Quarter-finals (9/10 April and 16/17 April)

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

PSG vs Barcelona

Semi-finals (30 April/1 May and 7/8 May)

Arsenal/Bayern vs Real Madrid/Manchester City

Atletico/Dortmund vs PSG/Barcelona

The final:

1 June, Wembley Stadium, London

Europa League draw in full

Quarter-finals (11/18 April)

AC Milan v Roma

Liverpool v Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham

Benfica v Marseille

Semi-finals (2/9 May)

Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta

Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham

The final:

22 May, Aviva Stadium, Dublin