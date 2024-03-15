Harry Kane gets Arsenal reunion while Man City draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals
Arsenal and Manchester City could play each other if they both reach the semi-finals
Arsenal face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals as Harry Kane returns to north London, while holders Manchester City take on Real Madrid for the third year in row.
The last two English sides remaining in the competition received blockbuster ties and would play each other if they both advance to the semi-finals.
In the other half of the draw, Paris Saint-Germain were paired with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face Borussia Dortmund.
Arsenal, who are through to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2010, have recent history to overturn against Bayern and have lost their last three matches to the German side 5-1, all in the last-16.
England captain Kane joined Bayern from Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham last summer and has become the Bavarian side’s talisman - but the Gunners now have the chance to stop Kane from winning the first major trophy of his career at Wembley this June.
City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad last season on their way to winning the Champions League for the first time, with Pep Guardiola’s side knocked out by the 14-time European champions at the same stage in the previous year.
In the Europa League quarter-finals, Liverpool will play Italian side Atalanta while West Ham take on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.
Leverkusen are unbeaten this season under former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield next season,
Liverpool could yet meet West Ham or Leverkusen in the Dublin final after they were kept apart in the draw.
The Reds will take on either Benfica or Marseille if they defeat Atalanta, while the winner of Leverkusen or West Ham’s tie will face whoever comes through the all-Italian AC Milan vs Roma quarter-final.
Champions League draw in full
Quarter-finals (9/10 April and 16/17 April)
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
PSG vs Barcelona
Semi-finals (30 April/1 May and 7/8 May)
Arsenal/Bayern vs Real Madrid/Manchester City
Atletico/Dortmund vs PSG/Barcelona
The final:
1 June, Wembley Stadium, London
Europa League draw in full
Quarter-finals (11/18 April)
AC Milan v Roma
Liverpool v Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham
Benfica v Marseille
Semi-finals (2/9 May)
Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta
Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham
The final:
22 May, Aviva Stadium, Dublin
