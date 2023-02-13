✕ Close Intensity so important against Dyche's Everton - Klopp

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside Derby with Jurgen Klopp’s side in need of a win to boost their hopes of a top four challenge. The Reds have not won in four Premier League games having already been beaten by Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in 2023.

Liverpool’s worst run of form under Klopp leaves them 10th in the table, 12 points adrift of the Champions League places, but tonight’s derby may just come at the right time. Liverpool have dominated the derby in recent years - Klopp has lost just once against Everton in 16 previous meetings - and victory against their closest rivals would raise the spirits on the red side of the city.

Everton will sense the opportunity to add to Liverpool’s misery, however. Sean Dyche’s arrival at Goodison Park – replacing sacked manager Frank Lampard – saw the Toffees record their first league win in nine games when they defeated league leaders Arsenal last time out. Dyche has instilled a confidence in the team and needs them to pick up points in order to avoid relegation, starting at Anfield.

Follow all the action from the Merseyside Derby right here: