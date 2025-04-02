Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Premier League leaders take on rivals in crucial Merseyside derby

Can David Moyes and Everton cause the hosts to stumble?

Will Castle
Wednesday 02 April 2025 16:48 BST
Arne Slot’s Liverpool are back in action
Arne Slot’s Liverpool are back in action (John Walton/PA Wire)

Liverpool will look to re-establish their advantage at the top of the Premier League as they return to action with a Merseyside derby against Everton.

Arne Slot’s side have had plenty of time to stew on their Carabao Cup final loss as a trophy slipped out of their grasp at Wembley, with this their first outing since that mid-March defeat after an early exit from the FA Cup. It leaves their full focus on league success and though their significant lead over Arsenal was narrowed to nine points last night, Liverpool remain in a position of such strength with nine games to go in the campaign.

This could represent a stumbling block, though, with Everton sure to be ready for their rivals as they travel across the city. James Tarkowski snatched a dramatic late equaliser in the reverse fixture - the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park - and the club have enjoyed solid form since, though David Moyes will be keen to end a recent run of draws that have inhibited their climb up the table.

Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:

Four red cards and ‘boiling hot mayhem’ – anatomy of Everton v Liverpool and a famous Merseyside derby

Need a reminder of that mad, manic Goodison Park epic? Here’s how Richard Jolly made sense of it all in February:

Four red cards and ‘boiling hot mayhem’ – anatomy of a famous Merseyside derby

Everton 2-2 Liverpool: James Tarkowski’s volleyed effort rescued a point in stoppage time, unleashing chaos after the final whistle
Harry Latham-Coyle2 April 2025 16:45

The ‘unacceptable’ Liverpool mistake that must change in Merseyside derby

Time and again, Arne Slot described himself as “rational”. He can often seem the most sensible man in the strange world of Premier League management but his first taste of the Merseyside derby ended with Slot looking his most irrational, with Michael Oliver brandishing the red card after a post-match blast, and the subsequent referee’s report revealing that the Liverpool head coach told the official: “I will f***ing blame you if we don't win the league.”

As Slot approaches a rematch – with Everton, not Oliver – the aim is to be the calm, measured winner who has taken his team to the brink of the Premier League title.

The ‘unacceptable’ Liverpool mistake that must change in Merseyside derby

Recent high-profile defeats to PSG and Newcastle ended Liverpool’s campaigns in two cup competitions and the manager must now to galvanise his team into a positive response
Richard Jolly2 April 2025 16:30

Liverpool vs Everton LIVE

The end of the Premier League season is looming larger and larger into view, with Liverpool looking to take another big bound towards the title tonight. Rivals Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park for a Merseyside derby that could be an encounter of real consquence.

Kick off at Anfield is at 8pm BST.

Liverpool and Everton clash in the Premier League
Liverpool and Everton clash in the Premier League (AP)
Harry Latham-Coyle2 April 2025 12:08

