Liverpool Women announce WSL Merseyside derby will be played at Anfield

Liverpool Women have announced that their Merseyside derby fixture against Everton in the Women’s Super League in September will be played at Anfield.

It will mark a first occasion for the sides to meet at the stadium since 2019, with women’s football currently riding the crest of a wave as Euro 2022 takes centre stage as England’s side reach the final.

The Reds, who more usually play at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park, were promoted after winning the Championship at a canter last season to earn a return to the top flight after a two-year spell away.

Head coach Matt Beard returned last year to lead an immediate revival, having already been in charge between 2012 and 2015 when Liverpool won back-to-back WSL titles.

“It’s going to be a fantastic occasion,” he said. “Watching the last game in 2019, with more than 23,000 in the stadium, the atmosphere sounded unbelievable.

“The Merseyside derby is the first fixture I look for as we really missed the game last year. It’s great to be playing Everton again and even better that it will be at Anfield.

“Anfield may be a little more accessible than Prenton Park for a lot of our supporters and hopefully they will come along and then start to make the trip to see us even more often.”

Captain Niamh Fahey is anticipating a great atmosphere for the derby. “It’s a special thing to play at Anfield. Not everyone gets to do that. We got a great support there last time so hopefully we get the same again,” she said.

“That buzz from the crowd was unbelievable, that roar trying to get us over the line – it’s going to be epic!

“Hopefully I get the chance to lead the team out. It’s the pinnacle, isn’t it? Leading your team out at Anfield for a Merseyside derby – it doesn’t get better than that!”

Everton finished fifth in the WSL last term and play their games at the 2,000 capacity Walton Hall Park.