Liverpool fans were ‘mugged and assaulted’ outside Stade de France, says supporters’ group

Reports of fan abuse have been coming in since the Champions League final on Saturday night

Sarah Rendell
Monday 30 May 2022 11:34
Comments
<p>Fans were eventually let into the stadium</p>

Fans were eventually let into the stadium

(Getty Images)

A Liverpool fans union has said supporters attending the Champions League final were “mugged” and “assaulted” outside the Stade de France and claim police did nothing to intervene.

Kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes after Reds supporters were being let in slowly to the stadium but the situation quickly turned. Reports suggest police were heavyhanded and used tear gas and pepper spray.

Spirit of Shankly shared their fans’ experiences on Twitter, writing: “We have had numerous reports of assaults & muggings after the match & many of our committee members witnessed gangs of local youths acting with impunity - the police just watched them & seemed reluctant to intervene.”

People across the footballing world and beyond have criticised the way the situation was handled by stewards and police. This has been shared by the Merseyside police force who have called for an enquiry into what happened.

They wrote in a statement: “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

Recommended

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight. We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

Governing body Uefa has said a review will be launched into the events.

“In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles,” Uefa said.

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

“As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.

“Uefa is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.”

Comments

