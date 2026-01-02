Arne Slot reveals impact of Liverpool’s set-piece woes after coach sacked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has said Liverpool are considering whether to bring in a set-piece coach after the departure of Aaron Briggs.

While Slot paid a glowing tribute to Briggs, who left the club on Tuesday, he said they could be up to seven points better off if they had been better at dead-ball situations.

When Briggs went, Liverpool had conceded a league-high 12 goals from set-pieces this season, including seven from corners.

Slot was unable to bring in Etienne Reijnen from Feyenoord in 2024 because of work-permit issues and declined to say whether he would make another move for his fellow Dutchman.

But he said: “We are looking at the situation, what is best for us now but as long as I have no news about that, I cannot share any. If we would have done a bit better in set-pieces and we would have had five six seven points more.”

He believes Briggs will have a big future and urged other clubs to employ him, saying: “First of all, I want to thank him for the one-and-a-half years we worked together because he's been a part and a big part of us winning the league last year.

“He's been a big help to me. He's a very good human being, a very promising, young English coach.

Arne Slot says Liverpool could be seven points better off if they were better in set-piece situations ( Getty Images )

“But as things sometimes happen in January and June and that's what happened over here as well. He will definitely find a new challenge for himself because he's done a good job for us, he's a very good human being and a very promising, good English coach and should deserve to get multiple chances again.”

Liverpool go to Fulham on Sunday with Slot waiting to see if defender Joe Gomez will be back in contention. He was due to train with the team on Friday, but the match will come too soon for midfielder Wataru Endo.