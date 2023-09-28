Liverpool announce investment through new minority shareholder

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have announced a new injection of cash into the club by way of taking onboard a minority investor.

Current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) insist that they retain a “long-term commitment” to the club and that the funds coming in will be used to pay down debt accrued by the organisation over the past few years, including during the Covid pandemic, as well as on capital expenditure for the expansion of Anfield stadium, the new training base at Kirkby and repurchasing their old training centre, Melwood, which is now the home of Liverpool Women.

In addition, Liverpool’s statement noted that “acquisitions during the summer transfer window” - where they spent close to £150m on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch - also contributed to the debt which will be paid down through Dynasty Equity’s involvement. As such, it effectively suggests the money coming in has already been outlaid by the club.

There was no mention made about the total percentage of Dynasty’s stake in the club, only that they were listed as having a “strategic common equity minority investment”. The Telegraph reported the value of the investment at “up to £164m”. In 2011, LeBron James took a 2% minority stake in the club for a reported £5m - but the overall value of Liverpool FC has risen many times over since then, after winning both the Premier League and Champions League.

Dynasty are a “global investment firm” who focus on taking minority stakes in clubs and organisations across a range of sports. David Ginsberg is listed as a Senior Advisor of the American company, while he is also the vice chairman at FSG, Liverpool’s owners, as well as vice chairman of the club itself.

“Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever,” FSG president Mike Gordon said upon the announcement of the deal.

“We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

Dynasty’s chief executive K. Don Cornwell added: “Liverpool is one of the most iconic football clubs in the world with a passionate fanbase and significant global reach. Dynasty is privileged to support the club and work alongside FSG to execute on the tremendous growth opportunities ahead.”