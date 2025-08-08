Liverpool appoint former Man City boss Gareth Taylor as new head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have announced the appointment of Gareth Taylor as their new head coach, marking his return to management in the Women's Super League after being sacked by Manchester City in March.

His departure ended a five-year stint in charge of the club, where he oversaw the team winning the FA Cup in 2020 and the League Cup in 2022.

Speaking about his new role, Taylor said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as Liverpool's new head coach.

"Everyone in football knows about the history, size and potential of this club, and I am really looking forward to the task ahead.

"Our aim is to create a team that supporters can be proud of, which plays good football and which will hopefully bring success along the way."

Taylor joins Liverpool following Matt Beard's sacking in February. Assistant manager Amber Whiteley took interim charge of the team for the remainder of the campaign.

The Reds eventually finished seventh in the WSL last season with seven wins from 22 matches and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in April, where they were beaten by Chelsea.

Liverpool confirmed that Whiteley will remain as an assistant coach, while Taylor's former assistant Chad Gribble will also join the backroom staff.

Liverpool Women managing director Andy O'Boyle said: "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Gareth to the club.

"This has been a very detailed process and it was clear that Gareth was the outstanding candidate. He has a proven track record of building successful, identity-driven teams and his ability to develop players and help them reach the next level is second to none.

"We have a very clear vision of how we will return LFC Women to the upper echelons of the game and this is a crucial step on that journey.

"We want our team playing with a clear identity as a Liverpool team, playing Liverpool football in front of passionate Liverpool fans.

"Gareth shares that vision and we believe he has the qualities and experience to deliver it."

Taylor faces a tough test in his first competitive game in charge when Liverpool face Everton in a Merseyside derby clash in their opening WSL fixture at Anfield on September 7.

