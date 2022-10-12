Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Gary Neville ‘alarmed’ by Liverpool’s ‘physical depression’ after Arsenal loss

The Sky Sports pundit was stunned by the lack of pressing displayed by the Reds in the 3-2 loss at the Emirates last weekend

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:44
Comments
Klopp tells reporter 'do me a favour and ask your own question' after anger at Hamann comments

Gary Neville admits he is “alarmed” by Liverpool’s “physical depression” in recent performances after a downturn in form this season.

The Reds lost 3-2 at Arsenal last weekend, leaving them 14 points off the Gunners at the top of the Premier League.

And Neville believes Jurgen Klopp’s side are displaying major signs of fatigue as they strive to kick-start their season ahead of facing Manchester City on Sunday.

“I’ve praised Liverpool and [Jürgen] Klopp for the last five, six years for the levels they’ve reached – it’s been off the scale – but I felt before the game Arsenal fans were expecting to win,” Neville said on The Overlap, in partnership with Sky Bet.

“Despite the equaliser for Liverpool in the second-half, Arsenal actually didn’t break stride in their performance, they were better before that goal for Liverpool and better after it straight away. It’s almost like they dusted themselves down, got to the halfway line and just carried on going at them [Liverpool].

Recommended

“I felt Liverpool were just flexing their muscles a little bit in the first half, but that second half, alarmed me. I’m not talking about playing badly, I’m talking about the physical depression in their performance seemed alarming to me.”

Neville added Liverpool have lacked pace this season and an ability to press and produce consistent counter-attacks.

“In terms of Liverpool [this season], when he [Jürgen Klopp] first came in, the first two years was frantic. It wasn’t really a polished team; it was just brilliant to watch and exciting. Then they became good at possession – and you had the pressing, the counter-attack,” Neville added.

“They like the slow game now, but the frantic bit, the pressing has gone, and that was everything to me about a Klopp team. The emotion of last season is just catching up with them and not having anything in the tank this season. I can look back on moments where that’s happened.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in