Gary Neville believes Liverpool are “unbelievably dangerous” and could win “three or four trophies” as Jurgen Klopp’s side target a potential quadruple.

The Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup last month and are just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

With Benfica to come in the Champions League quarter-finals and the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Neville fears Klopp has assembled a team capable of making a clean sweep.

“I don’t think Liverpool are in bad form, I don’t think you can be in good form and be in the FA Cup, Champions League, League and Carabao Cup,” Neville said on The Overlap.

“I don’t think you can be in good form, honestly, you’re going to just get through games with resilience, quality, spirit and energy.

“I think they’re unbelievably dangerous and think they will do something pretty special this season. When I watched them against Arsenal, there is nothing that I saw that didn’t tell me that is a team that’s going to go on to win the title, that is a title winning performance, that.

“I’ve said City all season, so I’ll stick with it, but I think Liverpool will win the league, I think they’re dangerous in the other two competitions and I think they’ll do something special.

“Because those five strikers they’ve got, that midfield by the way, people say the midfield may be their weakness, I think it’s their strength. The back and the front, it’s so exceptional, that three in midfield, because of their discipline and their subservient nature, Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, a subservient nature compared to the rest of the players, it means they just hold everything together.

“They’re going to do something dangerous this season, it’s scary for a United fan to say that. I really do worry they’ll go and win three or four trophies.”