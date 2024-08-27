Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool complete first signing of summer transfer window

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has agreed a five-year deal with the Reds

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 27 August 2024 20:02
Comments
Giorgi Mamardashvili is Liverpool’s first signing under manager Arne Slot.
Giorgi Mamardashvili is Liverpool’s first signing under manager Arne Slot. (AFP via Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Liverpool have made their first signing of the Arne Slot era by bringing in Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

They have paid Valencia an initial £25m for the 23-year-old, with the possibility of a further £4m in add-ons, and he has signed a long-term contract at Anfield.

As expected, Mamardashvili will spend the season on loan with Valencia before linking up with Liverpool next summer.

Alisson remains Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper and was supportive of the move for Mamardashvili when he was informed about it.

But Liverpool’s three main goalkeepers all have two years left on their current contracts – though the club have an option to extend Alisson’s deal until 2027 – and buying Mamardashvili, who is eight years younger than the Brazilian, represents a case of future-proofing as they look to the long term.

They were conscious Mamardashvili’s value could rise and that he might be unavailable in 2025 or 2026, especially after his fine performances in Euro 2024 – including 11 saves against Czechia – brought him to wider attention.

Liverpool also looked at wider scouting reports and data analysis before making their move for Mamardashvili who, according to post-shot expected goals statistics, prevented the most saves in LaLiga last season.

The Merseyside club are also considering a bid for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as they look for players to strengthen Slot’s squad now.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in