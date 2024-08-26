Support truly

Liverpool are set to make goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the first signing of the Arne Slot era after agreeing a fee of €35m (£30m) for the Georgia international.

Mamardashvili is poised to undergo a medical as he completes his move from Valencia, where the 23-year-old will return on loan for the remainder of the season.

It will leave Alisson as Slot’s first-choice goalkeeper for this season after the Brazilian, whose contract expires in 2026, rejected the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia.

Mamardashvili starred for Georgia at Euro 2024 as his nation reached the knockout stages and a deal has been reached now with the future in mind, although Alisson is also open to extending his stay.

The 31-year-old Alisson told the Liverpool Echo that the club made him aware of their plans to sign Mamardashvili and backed their plans to formulate a succession plan.

“I think the club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old!” the Brazilian said.

“No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“I think it was a good idea, I knew about that (Mamardashvili) before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.”

Liverpool, who are the only club in the Premier League who are yet to make a signing this summer, defeated Brentford 2-0 on Sunday to continue Slot’s perfect start at Anfield.

The Reds were previously interested in Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi but he opted to remain at Real Sociedad.