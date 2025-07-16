Liverpool make approach for Hugo Ekitike amid Newcastle interest
Liverpool are targeting a No 9 during their summer transfer window
Liverpool have asked about Hugo Ekitike as they continue to scour the market for a centre-forward.
The Premier League champions are making inquiries about a number of strikers as they look for a No 9 during the summer transfer window.
Newcastle top scorer Alexander Isak is also among those on their radar but no offer has been made for any of their possible targets yet.
Eintracht Frankfurt have already rejected a bid from Newcastle for Ekitike, who scored 22 goals last season to help them finish third in the Bundesliga.
The 23-year-old Frenchman joined the German club from Paris Saint-Germain in February 2024, initially on loan.
Newcastle have long been adamant they do not want to sell Isak, who has scored 44 Premier League goals in the last two seasons, and who could be valued in excess of £100m.
Liverpool are also thought to be looking into other centre-forwards who might be suitable for manager Arne Slot’s squad.
They have received and rejected a €67.5m offer from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, who scored 17 goals last season and who was also the subject of interest from Barcelona.
There have also been doubts about the future of Darwin Nunez.
