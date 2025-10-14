Liverpool injury latest: Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Alisson updates before Man United clash
Gravenberch and Konate are doubts to face United at Anfield after a ‘minor’ knock while on international duty
Liverpool will look to bounce back from three consecutive defeats when they host Manchester United after the international break.
The Premier League champions were stunned by Chelsea’s last-minute winner at Stamford Bridge to round off a miserable week for Arne Slot that also included defeats at Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.
Big-money signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have yet to click in a new-look attack, while Liverpool have also looked disjointed in defence and have not kept a clean sheet in their last six games.
The arrival of rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday is a chance to get back on track but the Reds have picked up a few injury concerns over the international period.
The influential midfielder is set to be assessed after being withdrawn at half-time of the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Finland on Sunday. Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman said Gravenberch felt “discomfort” in his hamstring.
“Ryan indicated he was experiencing some minor hamstring discomfort,” said Koeman, as reported by the Athletic. “We obviously didn’t take any risks with that.”
The centre-back limped off the defeat at Stamford Bridge after feeling something in his quad, with the injury also forcing Konate to withdraw from France’s squad on Saturday. He played no part in the 2-2 draw away to Iceland on Monday evening.
A statement from the France team said: “Having injured his right quadricep during his last match with Liverpool, Konate has followed a treatment and protocol since his arrival this Monday. However, he will not be able to take his place against Iceland.”
The goalkeeper missed the defeat at Chelsea after injuring his hamstring in the Champions League defeat at Galatasaray. Alisson subsequently did not travel with Brazil over the international break, and he is expected to miss the game against Manchester United.
Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to remain in goal, with Arne Slot admitting before the international break that Alisson was unlikely to return in time to face United at Anfield. :I would be surprised if he will be there for the first game after the international break,” Slot said.
Waturu Endo
The midfielder dropped out of the Japan squad at the last minute after picking up a knock in the defeat at Chelsea. He did not travel over the international break in order to recovery, but it is unclear if he will be available this weekend.
