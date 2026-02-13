Arne Slot gives Wataru Endo update after latest Liverpool injury blow
Slot expects the Japan international to be out long-term as the Reds prepare to face Brighton int he FA Cup fourth round
Liverpool are waiting to discover if Wataru Endo has a broken foot, as Arne Slot has admitted it is obvious the Japan international faces a long time on the sidelines amid concerns his season is over.
Endo was hurt in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday, when he stood in at right-back, and joins a lengthy injury list.
“We still need to do some assessments, but it's clear and obvious that he will be out for quite a long time,” said Slot.
The match at the Stadium of Light was the 33-year-old’s first Premier League start of the campaign, but Slot said Endo’s versatility means he will be missed.
"Don't forget that he's a good centre-back and a good midfielder as well,” he said. “If you look at the No 6 position or the two centre-back positions, we are quite vulnerable there as well if something happens. Let's try to make sure the players we have remain fit.”
Liverpool are already without their two specialist right-backs: Conor Bradley, who is out for the season, and Jeremie Frimpong.
Slot will be able to welcome back Dominik Szoboszlai for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Brighton after a one-match suspension.
And the Dutchman had a sleepless night as he wondered whether to rotate his team or to stick with largely the same players.
He added: “It's another challenge. It took me a long time to get to sleep [last night] because I was constantly considering what options I have for the line-up and what I should do.
“Do you play the same players again or is it a moment for the others, but which others in which position? I need another 24 hours to decide on my line-up.”
Youngsters Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni are in contention to start, but Slot is also again without the injured Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak.
