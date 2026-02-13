Arne Slot gives Wataru Endo update after latest Liverpool injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are waiting to discover if Wataru Endo has a broken foot, as Arne Slot has admitted it is obvious the Japan international faces a long time on the sidelines amid concerns his season is over.

Endo was hurt in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday, when he stood in at right-back, and joins a lengthy injury list.

“We still need to do some assessments, but it's clear and obvious that he will be out for quite a long time,” said Slot.

The match at the Stadium of Light was the 33-year-old’s first Premier League start of the campaign, but Slot said Endo’s versatility means he will be missed.

"Don't forget that he's a good centre-back and a good midfielder as well,” he said. “If you look at the No 6 position or the two centre-back positions, we are quite vulnerable there as well if something happens. Let's try to make sure the players we have remain fit.”

Liverpool are already without their two specialist right-backs: Conor Bradley, who is out for the season, and Jeremie Frimpong.

Slot will be able to welcome back Dominik Szoboszlai for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Brighton after a one-match suspension.

And the Dutchman had a sleepless night as he wondered whether to rotate his team or to stick with largely the same players.

Wataru Endo left the game on a stretcher ( PA Wire )

He added: “It's another challenge. It took me a long time to get to sleep [last night] because I was constantly considering what options I have for the line-up and what I should do.

“Do you play the same players again or is it a moment for the others, but which others in which position? I need another 24 hours to decide on my line-up.”

Youngsters Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni are in contention to start, but Slot is also again without the injured Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak.