Liverpool’s injury crisis worsens as Wataru Endo stretchered off at Sunderland
Endo was making his first Premier League start of the season as Liverpool’s right back curse continued
Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis worsened as Wataru Endo was stretchered off at Sunderland.
Endo was filling in at right back for the suspended Dominik Szoboszlai, who himself had been stepping in for the injured Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong while they were sidelined.
The Japan international made just his second Premier League start under Arne Slot, but his night came to an early end after landing awkwardly on his ankle during the second half.
The defensive midfielder attempted to play on - but was in too much pain and went down before he was stretchered off after a lengthy stoppage.
He was replaced by Joe Gomez, who was himself only just coming back from a injury lay-off, as Liverpool attempted to see out a lead handed to them by Virgil van Dijk’s header.
