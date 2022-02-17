Rio Ferdinand highlights key to Liverpool victory over Inter Milan

Liverpool had to bide their time and ride periods of Inter Milan pressure and possession on Wednesday night in the Uefa Champions League last-16 first leg, but emerged with a 2-0 victory courtesy of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been praised for their attacking intent and indefatigable high press in the past which lead to explosive showings from the Reds, but this away leg of a European tie was far more to do with organisation, concentration and patience, before their superior quality in the final third told.

That’s the hallmark of a team who are prepared to do whatever is needed to get the win, says Rio Ferdinand, who was impressed by the team’s mental characteristics as much as the result.

“It’s not about performing, you can’t be ten out of ten every game, but there has to be moments in games where you struggle, suffer, and it’s about getting through that,’ he said post-game on BT Sport.

“It’s about that character and these players have got that.”

Alongside him in the studio, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, who won the 2001 Europa League with the club, agreed that teams who can go the distance and win silverware have to be able to beat others without being at their own best level.

“That’s the sign of a great team. Not being brilliant, we’ve seen some performances of late in the league where [Liverpool were] not great but they get the result.

“All that matters is the result and Liverpool have done that,” he said.

The manager was similarly effusive in his praise of Liverpool’s defensive work, with Klopp acknowledging he’d prefer to regain possession higher upfield than was always possible at the San Siro, but that overall the clean sheet could prove vital.

“We defended really well, the way you have to defend. We like to win the ball early but sometimes it is not possible,” he said.

“You have to defend with passion, organisation helps as well. Defensively it was a really strong performance but it would be silly if we didn’t defend well as it means a lot to us this competition and we invested a lot.”

The second leg takes place at Anfield in three weeks, but before then the Merseyside club have five matches to navigate across three competitions, including the League Cup final against Chelsea. At the weekend they face Norwich in the Premier League, who they will also play in the FA Cup before Inter come to town.