Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool fc at Anfield but it was the 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town which was more significant as Arne Slot's side maintained their stranglehold at the top of the table.

Salah's 19th league goal of the season and 176th ever in the competition, which puts him just one behind sixth-placed Frank Lampard (177) on the list of its all-time scorers, came in between strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo as the visitors were clinically exposed in the first half.

Gakpo headed in a fourth just past the hour to afford Slot the luxury of resting the forward, fellow Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch and Szoboszlai with 25 minutes remaining.

Ten-man Arsenal kept within six points, albeit having played a game more, with a win at struggling Wolves but third-placed Nottingham Forest fell nine behind after defeat at Bournemouth.

Ipswich, who have now lost eight of the last 11 league matches, did not manage a shot until the hour mark and got off lightly in some respects as had their hosts - for whom this was the first of six games in 18 days in four competitions - not eased off the intensity it could easily have been a repeat of last week's humiliation at Manchester City.

