Liverpool vs Ipswich LIVE: Result and reaction as Reds cruise to victory at Anfield
Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich: Cody Gakpo scored twice to lead the charge as the table-toppers stayed six points clear
Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool fc at Anfield but it was the 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town which was more significant as Arne Slot's side maintained their stranglehold at the top of the table.
Salah's 19th league goal of the season and 176th ever in the competition, which puts him just one behind sixth-placed Frank Lampard (177) on the list of its all-time scorers, came in between strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo as the visitors were clinically exposed in the first half.
Gakpo headed in a fourth just past the hour to afford Slot the luxury of resting the forward, fellow Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch and Szoboszlai with 25 minutes remaining.
Ten-man Arsenal kept within six points, albeit having played a game more, with a win at struggling Wolves but third-placed Nottingham Forest fell nine behind after defeat at Bournemouth.
Ipswich, who have now lost eight of the last 11 league matches, did not manage a shot until the hour mark and got off lightly in some respects as had their hosts - for whom this was the first of six games in 18 days in four competitions - not eased off the intensity it could easily have been a repeat of last week's humiliation at Manchester City.
Gakpo joins Dutch elite in class of their own
Cody Gakpo joins Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie as the only Dutch players to score in five consecutive home games in Premier League history.
In good company.
Cody Gakpo insists Liverpool need to 'keep going'
"I really do love scoring here but the most important thing was the win today,” he told BBC Sport.
"Everyone knows his quality [Trent Alexander-Arnold]. I was eager to be on time in the box [to meet his cross].
"Obviously we grow as a team. It's one year more [from last season]. We have a different manager, a slightly different style of play - more possession based.
"Everyone is in good form but we have to keep going."
Results from around the Premier League
It’s been a busy afternoon in the Premier League with goals flying in across all of the five 3pm kick-offs this afternoon.
In the result of the day, in-form Bournemouth gave high-flying Nottingham Forest a reality check, thrashing Forest 5-0 at the Vitality.
Arsenal pipped Wolves to a 1-0 win despite controversially going down to 10 men at the end of the first half, while Everton picked up all three points at Brighton in what was David Moyes’ 700th Premier League game.
Finally, Newcastle came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at St Mary’s.
Salah continues to move up all-time scoring ranks
Mohamed Salah has now scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry and moves up to seventh in the all-time top goalscorer list.
He is also now the second highest scoring overseas player in the competition's history with 176 goals, trailing just eight behind Sergio Aguero.
It feels like only a matter of time until he tops that list.
FULL-TIME! Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich
Liverpool overcome Ipswich in very convincing fashion to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League tables.
Cody Gakpo bagged his second of the game to extend Liverpool’s lead to four after the break, before Jacob Greaves headed home a late consolation for the visitors.
Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah were also among the goals in the first half.
A near-perfect display from Arne Slot’s high-flying Reds.
Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich
90+4 mins: Broadhead skips past his man and whips in a cross, Van Dijk clears to concede a corner.
Ipswich finishing strong here. Anfield still in full voice.
Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich
90+1 mins: Alisson will be furious with the setup of that corner which has in the end cost him his clean sheet.
For some reason, Harvey Elliott - the smallest man on the pitch - was marking big Jacob Greaves. A complete mismatch so no wonder Greaves was able to escape his man and head home.
Five minutes of added time indicated by the fourth official.
GOAL! Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich
90 mins: GOAL! And Ipswich do get one back!
Enciso whips in the corner and Jacob Greaves heads home from very close range to give the travelling fans something to cheer about.
It’s purely a consolation at this stage, but a goal at Anfield? The Tractor Boys will take that.
Liverpool 4-0 Ipswich
85 mins: SAVE! Ipswich nearly get one back.
Hirst gets away from Van Dijk and has a free header in the centre of the box, but his effort is well saved by a strong hand from Alisson.
One last substitution for Liverpool as Federico Chiesa prepares to come on in place of Luis Diaz.
