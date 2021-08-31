Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new contract

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Anfield through to 2025.

He follows a succession of team-mates in tying their futures to the club, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all signing long-term deals this summer, as the club focuses on renewals rather than transfers.

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 and has played close to 400 games for the club, succeeding Steven Gerrard as skipper and lifting four trophies under Jurgen Klopp: the 2019 Champions League, the Premier League title a year later, plus the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup. Previously, he also won the 2012 League Cup under Sir Kenny Dalglish.

He was also a member of the England squad this summer which reached the Euro 2020 final.

“I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here,” Henderson told the club website upon extending his deal.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.”

Liverpool are aiming to challenge for major honours again this year after falling short in 2020/21, largely due to a massive spate of defensive injuries, and Henderson is optimistic the squad can earn silverware once more.

“Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead.

“I feel as hungry as ever. I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building. If we do that, I feel as though we’ve got a good chance of being successful.”

Liverpool started the campaign with two wins over Norwich City and Burnley, before a weekend draw against Chelsea.