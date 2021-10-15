Jurgen Klopp hits out at FA after Liverpool suffer Curtis Jones injury blow

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the FA for their lack of communication after Curtis Jones picked up an injury on international duty with England Under 21s.

The 20-year-old was absent from the 2-2 draw against Slovenia due to a groin problem.

Ahead of the Under-21s’ match against Andorra four days later, manager Lee Carsley insisted England “definitely won’t be taking any risks.”

Jones came off the bench in the second half to assist the winner for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, but Klopp has now revealed that the midfielder will be unavailable to face Watford this weekend.

Klopp said: “Curtis Jones came back from the England U21s injured, which is not good.

“It’s hard to get in touch with England. They played Andorra, great, it is important he played there, but he came back injured and he is not available for tomorrow.

“When the FAs don’t help us – they have to think about the game and not just their own interests. I have been here for six years and it is always this. Why don’t we talk about it?”

Klopp was also upset at Gareth Southgate’s decision to omit Joe Gomez from the senior squad to face Andorra and Hungary.

“Sometimes Gareth reacts if you are not playing for your club you can’t play for the national team,” Klopp said. “Obviously there is a special thing for Mr Stones.

“Joe is in a top shape – he looks really good. I know that Gareth reacts on if players aren’t playing regularly. He is an exceptional centre-half. Nat Phillips doesn’t make the squad because of the numbers but he trains exceptionally.

“We have five exceptional centre-backs. Last year taught us we need at least four centre-backs but when they are all healthy, we get these questions.

“It’s not perfect every week for them but it’s the situation and they deal really well with it because of their quality.”