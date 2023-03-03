Jurgen Klopp provides Liverpool injury update for Man Utd

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t expect to boost his Liverpool squad with players returning from injury to face Manchester United on Sunday.

The German insists the medical situation remains unchanged, with the Red Devils 10 points ahead of them ahead of the visit to Anfield as the rivalry experiences another shift.

And while Joe Gomez is approaching a return, the Reds will likely deal with the same group that beat Wolves midweek.

“We had little nicks, but no,” Klopp said. “I didn’t see them this morning, a lot of things can happen overnight.

“They were all fine, except the players who are out. Thiago and Luis Diaz. Joe is closer, but not close enough.”

Klopp admits he has been impressed by Erik ten Hag’s side and their progress this season.

He added: “They turned into a result machine, top football, if it's not going well, they still get results.

“They're in a fight for the league, but again, not really important for Sunday, we are there as well. We try to be at our best.”

Klopp is reluctant to enjoy any aspect of United’s return to prominence, but he did admit satisfaction as Marcus Rashford’s form.

“It's difficult, pretty much impossible to be happy about something at Man United as the Liverpool manager,” he said.

“One result is I am happy for Rashford, he had a difficult last year, he was not performing as he is able to perform. This will change again, he's playing incredible, the speed, technique, the calmness in front of goal.”