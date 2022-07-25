Jurgen Klopp believes Sadio Mane is in such crazily good shape that he could play into the 2030s after predicting the former Liverpool forward can carry on until he is almost 40.

The German also praised Bayern Munich’s new signing for the way he handled his departure from Anfield by saying it is a model for how transfers should be conducted and insisting he retains complete respect for the Senegalese.

Mane, who turned 30 in April, joined Bayern for £35 million last month, ending a six-year stay at Liverpool in which he scored 120 goals.

Klopp felt it was key Mane gave him enough notice of his plans, saying to Viaplay: “Sadio told me that he wants and the agent told me he wants a new challenge.

“And if that happens early enough, like it was in this case, and in the right way and the new club is ready for negotiations then it should be like it was now, when you say thank you with the biggest respect ever. I could not have more respect for Sadio.”

While Mane has signed a three-year deal with Bayern, Klopp thinks he can extend his career long beyond that.

He added: “He will play for ages. He can play until 38, 39; with his body that is absolutely crazy. Bayern have a really good player and we had him for six years so that is fine and all showed that these kinds of transfers can work.

“I will use it in the future as an example. It is completely that sometimes in relationships there are changes needed. In this case Sadio wanted [it] and we reacted and we try to make the best of it. I am completely fine with it, even though we will miss him.”

Mane, who was named African Footballer of the Year for 2022 after helping Senegal win the Cup of Nations and qualify for the World Cup, revealed at the weekend that he told Klopp in 2021 of his intention to go.

“It was last year I took my decision to leave because I need a new challenge in my life,” he said to the BBC.

“For me, it was the right time. I spoke with the coach one year ago and talked to him about my desire to leave. If you see my story, I came from a small town; my life was always a challenge, so I want to challenge myself all the time.”