Jurgen Klopp has admitted he expected a longer touchline ban for his criticisms of referee Paul Tierney.

The Liverpool manager will have to watch Saturday’s game against Aston Villa from the stands after being given a two-game suspension, with one postponed, and a £75,000 fine.

Klopp, who queried what the FA will use the money for, had already served a touchline ban after being sent off against Manchester City earlier in the season and said: “I expected a punishment with all the things we know, and all the things we could hear and stuff like this. It’s okay. I would like to know as always where the money goes, if it’s for a good cause then I’m more than happy to pay it.

“If not, the FA keeps it then we have to talk again, and I think it’s a bit harsh. Apart from that, people around me were pretty negative, they thought it would be longer. So, one game is okay. It’s like the Southampton game, it will be pretty much the same process, I can watch the game from a better position. I’m in contact with my coaches, so that’s okay.”

Klopp said it would spare his players from him yelling at them, adding: “Nobody will shout like me at them if they don’t track back but I will tell the boys if they don’t want me to do that in the future they just have to do that now without me shouting.”

Darwin Nunez will miss the game with a toe injury while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be denied Anfield farewells before they leave in the summer. But Roberto Firmino and James Milner are fit for their last home games.

Klopp also said goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will be at Anfield next season, rather than leaving for first-team football. He added: “Kelleher has a contract. You want us to say goodbye just in case? I honestly can’t see Caoimhin leaving, it must be an extraordinary offer.”