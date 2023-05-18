Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-match touchline suspension for comments made about referee Paul Tierney, during the win over Tottenham in April.

The Reds won a chaotic fixture 4-3, Diogo Jota scoring the last-ditch winner after Klopp’s team had initially given up a three-goal lead. But after the game, the German manager gave a television interview in which the Football Association suggested Klopp had implied “bias” or questioned “the integrity” of Tierney.

As a result, Klopp will not be allowed in the dugout for the Reds’ weekend Premier League game, with the second match of his ban suspended until the end of next season.

A statement from the FA read: “The first match of the manager’s touchline ban is effective immediately and the second is suspended until the end of the 2023/24 season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime.”

The transcript of the hearing shows the game’s fourth official, John Brooks, complained to Tierney that Klopp had “celebrated in my face” and suggested it was “a yellow card minimum, mate” - leading to Tierney and his VAR reviewing the incident and going on to book the manager, with the on-pitch referee confirming “it could be red” at the time to the Liverpool boss, which he seemed to take exception to post-match.

In the FA report on the matter, they conclude that Klopp’s behaviour on the touchline did not influence the ban subsequently handed out, which was only in response to his television interview.

“We have our story, history with Mr. Tierney. I really don’t know what this man has with us I really don’t know,” Klopp said in that segment. “I am really not sure if it’s me because how he looks at me, I don’t understand it. I really have no problem with any people, and not with him as well.”

PGMOL suggested the comments amounted to an “unwarranted attack” on Tierney.

Liverpool play Aston Villa at the weekend and must continue their recent winning streak to maintain pressure on Newcastle United and Manchester United above them, in the race for the top four.