Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jurgen Klopp responds after Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool rumours

Klopp insists the financial conditions to sign the PSG forward, even on loan, would be beyond the Reds

Richard Jolly
Tuesday 01 August 2023 11:48
Comments
Klopp reaction to Liverpool's 4-0 Singapore win over Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off the idea Liverpool will sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The France captain has been the subject of a world-record £259 million bid from Al-Hilal, which Paris Saint-Germain accepted as they risk losing the forward on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool could not make a similar offer but had been touted as a possible destination for Mbappe on a season-long loan but Klopp was quick to rule them out of the reckoning.

“We laugh about it,” he told Sky Germany. “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me [but] that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Recommended

Klopp is instead looking to bolster his midfield after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is a target and Liverpool have had one offer for the 19-year-old rejected.

Mbappe, meanwhile, was left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their pre-season tour and could join Real Madrid next year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in