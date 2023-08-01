Jurgen Klopp responds after Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool rumours

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off the idea Liverpool will sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The France captain has been the subject of a world-record £259 million bid from Al-Hilal, which Paris Saint-Germain accepted as they risk losing the forward on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool could not make a similar offer but had been touted as a possible destination for Mbappe on a season-long loan but Klopp was quick to rule them out of the reckoning.

“We laugh about it,” he told Sky Germany. “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me [but] that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Klopp is instead looking to bolster his midfield after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is a target and Liverpool have had one offer for the 19-year-old rejected.

Mbappe, meanwhile, was left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their pre-season tour and could join Real Madrid next year.