Liverpool vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to keep the pressure on Man City
Follow all the action as Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier League this evening.
Jurgen Klopp’s side can close the gap at the top of the table to just three points with a victory tonight and are in terrific form, having won their last five league games in succession. They will have to make do without Roberto Firminho and Diogo Jota, though, who are in a race against time to be fit for the Carabao Cup final this Sunday. The Reds did stroll to a comfortable 3-0 win when the two sides met at Elland Road last September, with Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane all scoring as Pascal Struijk was sent off for the hosts.
Leeds have been drawn into a relegation battle at the bottom of the table after a torrid run. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have taken just one point from their last four league games, although they did briefly give Manchester United a scare last time out. Leeds continue to be plagued by injuries too, with Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford still long-term absentees, while Raphinha was dropped by Bielsa last weekend amid reports of a falling out between the pair.
Follow all the latest updates from Anfield below:
Liverpool vs Leeds: Premier League standings
Tonight’s match is Liverpool’s game in hand on league leaders Manchester City. City are currently six points ahead of the Reds but Jurgen Klopp’s men can cut that to just three if they are victorious this evening. Liverpool still have to play Man City as well so three points tonight would keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men and keep the Premier League title race alive.
Leeds could soon be drawn into a relegation fight if they do not turn their current form around soon. They currently sit 15th in the table and have a five-point gap over Watford (18th) but the teams below them have slowly been accumulating points. Watford and Burnley (19th) also play this evening, so Leeds are in danger of having their cushion over the drop zone reduced to just two points if they lose to Liverpool.
Liverpool vs Leeds: Recent results
Liverpool have won their last eight fixtures across all competitions since a 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final (they won the second leg 2-0 away from home). Last time out Norwich City threatened an upset after Milot Rashica scored early in the second half but Sadio Mane and Mo Salah each found the back of the net – three minutes apart – and Luis Diaz netted his first goal at Anfield to send Liverpool away as comfortable victors.
Leeds haven’t won in four matches since a 3-2 victory over West Ham back in January. Last time out they went two goals behind in the first half against Manchester United but made a remarkable comeback early in the second half with goals from Rodrigo and substitute Raphinha. However, Man Utd also had quality off the bench with Fred then Anthony Elanga firing home to make Leeds suffer a 4-2 loss at Elland Road.
Liverpool vs Leeds: Injuries and absentees
Liverpool are without strikers Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota who are both unavailable due to respective muscle and ankle injuries. Jurgen Klopp says no new injury updates in the squad.
Robin Koch was forced off the pitch against Manchester United with a head injury and is unable to play for Leeds who are also without the injured Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Kalvin Phillips. Raphinha may return to the starting XI.
Liverpool host Leeds in Premier League
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier League this evening.
Jurgen Klopp’s side can move to within three points of Manchester City at the top of the table and come into tonight’s fixture in fine form, having won their last five league games in succession. The Reds were given a brief scare after falling behind against Norwich at the weekend, however, they responded emphatically to seal a 3-1 victory and have taken firm control of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Inter Milan too.
Fortunes at Leeds are not shining as brightly, though, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side just five points clear of the relegation zone, having taken just one point from their past four league games. Speculation continues to build surrounding the future of Raphinha, as well as Bielsa himself, while Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are still sidelined.
