Follow all the action as Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can close the gap at the top of the table to just three points with a victory tonight and are in terrific form, having won their last five league games in succession. They will have to make do without Roberto Firminho and Diogo Jota, though, who are in a race against time to be fit for the Carabao Cup final this Sunday. The Reds did stroll to a comfortable 3-0 win when the two sides met at Elland Road last September, with Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane all scoring as Pascal Struijk was sent off for the hosts.

Leeds have been drawn into a relegation battle at the bottom of the table after a torrid run. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have taken just one point from their last four league games, although they did briefly give Manchester United a scare last time out. Leeds continue to be plagued by injuries too, with Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford still long-term absentees, while Raphinha was dropped by Bielsa last weekend amid reports of a falling out between the pair.

