Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 29 October 2022 08:41
Comments
(Getty Images)

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their shock defeat at Nottingham Forest as they host struggling Leeds at Anfield tonight in the Premier League.

The Reds crashed back to earth following back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham as they fell to a weak 1-0 defeat at the City Ground, but were boosted by securing their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a 3-0 win at Ajax on Wednesday.

While Liverpool’s away form has been poor, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home, which adds to the challenge facing Leeds and under-pressure manager Jesse Marsch.

Leeds are winless in eight under Marsch and slipped to 18th in the table following their 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Recommended

What time is Liverpool vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 29 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Thiago is set to be available for Liverpool after missing the last two games with an ear infection but Jordan Henderson is a doubt after picking up a knock in the midweek win in Ajax. Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo but Ibrahima Konate is closer to a return.

Leeds will need to assess the fitness of Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Klich; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Bamford

Odds

Liverpool: 2/9

Recommended

Draw: 9/2

Leeds: 7/1

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in