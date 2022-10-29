Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jesse Marsch is facing the pressure as Leeds travel to Liverpool in the Premier League tonight looking to end a run of eight games without a win.

Leeds slipped to 18th in the table following a 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend, with the home supporters appearing to turn on the under-fire manager.

Leeds have not beaten Liverpool since 2001 and were thrashed 6-0 in their previous visit to Anfield last season, while Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home.

That has helped the Reds while their away form in the Premier League has been poor, with Liverpool losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in a shock defeat at the City Ground last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Liverpool vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 29 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Thiago is set to be available for Liverpool after missing the last two games with an ear infection but Jordan Henderson is a doubt after picking up a knock in the midweek win in Ajax. Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo but Ibrahima Konate is closer to a return.

Leeds will need to assess the fitness of Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Klich; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Bamford

Odds

Liverpool: 2/9

Draw: 9/2

Leeds: 7/1