Liveupdated1667068563

Liverpool vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Anfield

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 October 2022 19:36
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Leeds United in the Premier League today as the hosts look to bounce back from their shock defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds crashed back to earth following back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham as they fell to a weak 1-0 defeat at the City Ground, but were boosted by securing their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a 3-0 win at Ajax on Wednesday.

While Liverpool’s away form has been poor, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home, which adds to the challenge facing Leeds and under-pressure manager Jesse Marsch.

Leeds are winless in eight under Marsch and slipped to 18th in the table following their 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham last weekend.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1667068521

Liverpool have made one change to their side from their win over Ajax during the week. Henderson drops out of the side and is replaced by Thiago in the middle of the park. Konate returns to the bench to bolster the defensive options behind Gomez and Van Dik.

29 October 2022 19:35
1667068350

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Joel Robles, Degnand Wilfried Gnonto, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Mateusz Klich.

29 October 2022 19:32
1667068252

LEEDS UNITED (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Jack Harrison, Brendan Aaronson, Crysencio Summerville; Rodrigo Moreno.

29 October 2022 19:30
1667068153

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Ibrahima Kontate, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, Nathaniel Phillips, Caoimhin Kelleher.

29 October 2022 19:29
1667068108

29 October 2022 19:28
1667068046

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez.

29 October 2022 19:27
1667067829

Jesse Marsch is under pressure in the dugout as Leeds have lost four matches on the bounce in the Premier League. The Whites suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham last time out, leaving them second bottom of the table. Marsch needs a result quickly to propel his team back up the table and quieten the calls for a return for Marcelo Bielsa from the Leeds supporters. However, it will be an incredibly tough task at Anfield.

29 October 2022 19:23
1667067736

29 October 2022 19:22
1667067571

Liverpool had a game to forget last time out in the Premier League suffering a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on the road. The Reds are adrift of the top four at the moment due to their stuttering start to the campaign, but can close the gap with a victory tonight. Jurgen Klopp's men responded to their loss in the Champions League by beating Ajax on the road. He will be looking for a similar performance from his side tonight.

29 October 2022 19:19
1667067538

29 October 2022 19:18

