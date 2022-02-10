Liverpool return to Premier League action tonight as they host Leicester at Anfield.

It has been three weeks since Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their last Premier League outing, a result which moved Jurgen Klopp’s side to within nine points of leaders Manchester City and with a game in hand.

The Premier League title race isn’t over yet but the Reds will know that they will have to be perfect from here on in if they are to stand a chance of catching the defending champions.

They certainly can’t afford another result like the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium in December, and could be boosted by the returning Mohamed Salah following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 10 February at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live and online on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Mohamed Salah is in contention to make his first Liverpool appearance since early January but faces a late fitness test following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. Sadio Mane was granted a few extra days to take part in Senegal’s celebrations and will not have returned in time to take part in the fixture. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez missed the FA Cup win over Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19 but could return, while Divock Origi remains a doubt.

Jamie Vardy continues to lead Leicester’s lengthy injury list, with Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Ryan Bertrand and Wesley Fofana all unavailable. Nampalys Mendy joined Sadio Mane in celebrating Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations win and is unlikely to be in contention.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Kieta; Jota, Firmino, Salah

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Iheanacho

Odds

Liverpool: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Leicester: 10/1

Prediction

Leicester are in need of a response but the return of Salah adds an edge to a Liverpool side who have coped well in his absence and are in a good run of form. Liverpool 3-0 Leicester